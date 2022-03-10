I-League: Punjab aiming to extend unbeaten start to season against rock-bottom Aizawl

In-form RoundGlass Punjab FC will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Aizawl FC, who've lost all three of their matches so far. The contest will take place at the Kalyani Stadium on March 11. RoundGlass Punjab had a perfect outing in Gameweek 3, thumping newly-promoted Kenkre FC 4-0, with a brace from Kurtis Guthrie.

"Against Kenkre, we managed to get some young players on the pitch like Freddy and Maheson. We've used 21 players across our three games so far, which is important in a congested campaign," said coach Ashley Westwood. Coming on as a substitute, striker Robin Singh was back among the goals against Kenkre. "It was a happy moment for me as I scored after a long wait, but that's gone now. More than myself, I want Punjab to win. We're focusing on the next game against Aizawl."

Despite their position on the table, coach Westwood isn't taking Aizawl lightly. "We're expecting a tough game from a tricky and possession-based side like Aizawl. They have a lot of north-eastern players who I've always been a fan of since I came to India. I think they've been unfortunate with their results. On another day, they could have more points on the board." Former I-League winners Aizawl were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Rajasthan United on Tuesday, which left them rock bottom of the standings with no points in three matches.

"We were really unlucky against Rajasthan. We controlled the game and created a lot of chances but just failed to convert," said Aizawl coach Yan Law. "We're in a situation we don't want to be in. I haven't had training sessions with the full squad due to a number of reasons. It's really difficult to have numbers for matchday and training," he added.

"Plaza has been dealing with a groin injury. Dicka isn't available. We also got two red cards in the last match which takes another two players out of selection," Law continued. Regardless of their poor results, coach Law has full confidence in his team to make amends. "We have players with tremendous quality and potential to turn things around. We just need to convert our chances and stop giving away silly goals as we don't deserve it."

Defender Lalthakima expressed his thoughts on their opponents Punjab: "They are a good team with good foreigners. But the coach will help us and we hope to win this match." (ANI)

