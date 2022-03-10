Left Menu

Formula 1: Kevin Magnussen replaces Nikita Mazepin in Haas squad

Kevin Magnussen has signed a multi-year deal to make a sensational return to Formula 1 with the Haas squad in 2022, following the team's decision to part ways with Nikita Mazepin ahead of the season start.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:44 IST
Kevin Magnussen has signed a multi-year deal to make a sensational return to Formula 1 with the Haas squad in 2022, following the team's decision to part ways with Nikita Mazepin ahead of the season start. Having driven in F1 for McLaren (2014-15) and Renault (2016), Magnussen raced for Haas from 2017 until his departure from the sport at the end of the 2020 season.

The Danish driver then moved Stateside, taking part in sportscars and IndyCar, and was set to join Peugeot's World Endurance Championship squad in 2022. But Magnussen, 29, will instead make an unexpected return to Formula 1 to partner sophomore driver Mick Schumacher for the season ahead, following Haas' decision - announced last Saturday - to terminate Mazepin's contract with immediate effect.

Magnussen said: "I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team. I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing. I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly - both are great organizations." "Naturally, I also want to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for the chance to resume my Formula 1 career - I know just how competitive they both are and how keen they are to return to competing week in and week out. We've enjoyed a solid relationship and our positive association remained even when I left at the end of 2020."

"I've been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package. There's work to do but I'm excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain," he added. (ANI)

