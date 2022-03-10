Left Menu

Indian Wells: Garcia battles past Yastremska; Kanepi, Riske advance into second round

French tennis player Caroline Garcia defeated Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in one of the thrilling matches of Day 1 on Thursday at the Indian Wells, California.

French tennis player Caroline Garcia (Photo/ WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
French tennis player Caroline Garcia defeated Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in one of the thrilling matches of Day 1 on Thursday at the Indian Wells, California. After failing to convert some match points in the second set, Garcia came back from a break down set in the decider round to take a 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-5 triumph in 2 hours, 27 minutes. This is also her maiden win in three matches against Yastremska.

"I'm definitely pleased with the way I fought today and I stayed very positive every game. ... Having match points in the second set was really tough, but she played really well. Dayana is an amazing fighter and every time she's behind, she's playing her best tennis," stated joyous Caroline Garcia as per WTA's official site. The first main win of Day 1 was owned by Estonian player Kaia Kanepi, whose 6-3, 6-3 triumph over American tennis player Robin Montogmery kicked start Day 1 action at Indian Wells Open.

Despite serving 10 double faults in the match, Kanepi still seized the match and advanced into the second-round meeting with Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic. American tennis player Alison Riske came through against Caty McNally with a 6-0, 6-3 win, while Claire Liu and Katie Volynets sealed victories respectively.

The quartet of players Claire Liu, Ann Li, Alison Riske and Katie Volynets were among the players who moved through to Round 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

