UK sanctions Russians, including Abramovich

PTI | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:56 IST
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
Britain has imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on seven more wealthy Russians, including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea.

The government said Thursday that Abramovich's assets are frozen, he is banned from visiting the UK and he is barred from transactions with UK individuals and businesses.

Abramovich said last week he was trying to sell Chelsea as the threat of sanctions loomed.

Also added to the UK sanctions list are industrialist Oleg Deripaska and Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin.

The sanctions are being imposed in response to Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

