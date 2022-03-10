Real Kashmir to play Sreenidi, Rajasthan face Sudeva in I-League

Real Kashmir FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC will look to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in their previous ties, when they face each other in a Hero I-League match here at the Kalyani Stadium here on Friday. While Real Kashmir were thrashed by defending champions Gokulam Kerala 5-1, Sreenidi went down fighting against league leaders Mohammedan SC 1-3 in their previous match. Real Kashmir are placed sixth in the league standings with four points from three games, while Sreenidi are a rung below with three points same number of matches. Even though his side was battered by Gokulam in its last match, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson has moved on from that disappointing outing. ''The morale in the team is fantastic. Going down to 10 men so early in the game is not ideal but we have to look past that now,'' he said.

In what would be their first rematch after the 2021 IFA Shield final, the Snow Leopards take on Sreenidi, whom they beat 2-1 to claim the crown last year. But Robertson knows the challenge that awaits them. ''They (Sreenidi) are a fantastic team with some great players and it is not going to be an easy game for sure,'' the Scotsman said. ''As they are also coming into this game on the back of a defeat, they will be up for it and that should make for a great game.'' Sreenidi Deccan head coach Fernando Santiago Varela is confident that his team will learn from their mistakes going forward. ''They have shown for a long time that they are a strong team and have been competing at the top,'' said Varela. ''It was unfortunate that they had to play almost the entire game with a man down so we will be ready for a reaction from them.'' In another tie, Rajasthan United FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will face off against each other riding high on confidence as both the sides registered wins in their previous matches. Rajasthan United head coach Francesc Bonet is aiming for consistency in their upcoming matches. ''Every win gives confidence. The boys are working hard every day. It always helps the team to believe what we want to achieve. Like in the last match, we would fight until the end.'' ''Sudeva Delhi is a tough opponent to play against. They defend very well. We have seen their performances in the last few matches. We have our plans and will be aiming to get the victory,'' Bonet said. Sudeva head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo is looking at the positives but wants his players to cut down on their mistakes. ''The last match was good. The players gave their hundred per cent and executed the plans successfully. If we want to be somewhere around the top, we should win matches. As a team, we need to minimise mistakes and go for positive results,'' he said. PTI SSC SSC APA APA

