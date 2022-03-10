Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund running out of players ahead of Bielefeld game

Malen has played 23 league games but his goal haul is only slightly better than Tigges' with four. To make matters worse Dortmund will be without defender Mats Hummels and midfielder Raphael Guerreiro after they both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:57 IST
Soccer-Dortmund running out of players ahead of Bielefeld game
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Dortmund's rollercoaster season continues against Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday with coach Marco Rose having just one striker available for the game while missing others through COVID-19. On Thursday the club said forward Steffen Tigges was ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking his left ankle in training on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had made a positive impact with three goals in nine league games so far but now joins fellow forward Youssoufa Moukoko on the injury list. Top striker Erling Haaland, out since late January, is back in training but it is still unclear whether he will be fit to play amid swirling speculation over a possible summer transfer for the Norwegian.

Rose's only clear option up front for Sunday is Donyell Malen and he knows the Dutch striker must start delivering after his 30 million euro ($33 million) transfer last year. Malen has played 23 league games but his goal haul is only slightly better than Tigges' with four.

To make matters worse Dortmund will be without defender Mats Hummels and midfielder Raphael Guerreiro after they both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will also need to adapt to a new match schedule after last week's league game against Mainz 05 had to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases among Mainz players.

Dortmund now face Arminia, who have their own COVID-19 cases, on Sunday before taking on Mainz on Wednesday. Dortmund are in second place in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich but have a game in hand. Bayer Leverkusen, in third place, are a further five points behind on 45.

While Dortmund still have some -- albeit slim -- title hopes, Rose, in his first season in charge, knows that his team needs to secure Champions League football for next season as fans calling for his exit grow louder. "Marco Rose is in no way up for discussion at Borussia Dortmund," club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told SportBild newspaper.

Dortmund have crashed out of both the Champions League and the Europa League competitions while also being eliminated by second tier club St Pauli from the German Cup. ($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022