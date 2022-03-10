Left Menu

Women's CWC: Complete performance, hope we can carry it to next game, says Sophie Devine

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine praised her team for complete performance against India in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here in Hamilton at Seddon Park on Thursday.

ANI | Hamilton | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:36 IST
Women's CWC: Complete performance, hope we can carry it to next game, says Sophie Devine
New Zealand cricket team (Photo/ ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine praised her team for complete performance against India in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here in Hamilton at Seddon Park on Thursday. Devine lauded New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite for knocking 75 and 50 respectively. She added that the team's bowling attack was also outstanding for not giving many runs to visitors.

New Zealand player Amelia Kerr starred with all-round show as she smashed fifty and took three wickets as she helped home team in thrashing India by 62 runs. Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur's fighting knock of 71 went in vain. "It was a complete performance. We built partnerships throughout, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite batted beautifully. The bowling was outstanding, just didn't give them anything at all. We've got variety and options with our attack and it allows us to be flexible," said Sophie Devine in the post-match presentation.

"We won the last game but it did get a bit close. Today was a more complete performance and hope we can carry it forward to the next game," she added. Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022