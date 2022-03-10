Ireland name team to play England in Six Nations

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has named the following team to face England in the Six Nations in Twickenham on Saturday. Ireland team:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 18 caps 14. Andrew Conway (Munster) 29 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 40 caps 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 35 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps 10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster, captain) 103 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 15 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 38 caps 6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 82 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) 42 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 28 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 55 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 5 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster) 114 caps Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster) 24 caps 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 46 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 21 caps 19. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 66 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 25 caps 21. Conor Murray (Munster) 94 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster) 30 caps 23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 55 caps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)