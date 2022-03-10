Left Menu

Abramovich will not benefit if Chelsea FC sold - sports minister

"I'm not going to get into the weeds of what will happen in the future in terms of the sale of Chelsea, that will depend on the terms of the licence which will be issued by the Treasury." She added: "At the moment, he cannot benefit from revenue from the club and he cannot benefit from the sale of the club.

Sanctioned Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from any sale of the club, Britain's minister in charge of sport, Nadine Dorries said on Thursday.

"If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit," Dorries told reporters. "I'm not going to get into the weeds of what will happen in the future in terms of the sale of Chelsea, that will depend on the terms of the licence which will be issued by the Treasury."

She added: "At the moment, he cannot benefit from revenue from the club and he cannot benefit from the sale of the club. "Our priority is to ensure that the club is protected that the fans are protected, and the national game - and the integrity of the club."

