Rugby-England name team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:02 IST
England coach Eddie Jones has named the following team to play Ireland in their Six Nations encounter at Twickenham on Saturday.

15-Freddie Steward, 14-Max Malins, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Henry Slade, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Harry Randall, 8-Sam Simmonds, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Courtney Lawes (captain), 5-Charlie Ewels, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16-Jamie Blamire, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Will Stuart, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Alex Dombrandt, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-George Ford, 23-Elliot Daly

