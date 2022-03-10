Rugby-England name team to play Ireland in Six Nations

England coach Eddie Jones has named the following team to play Ireland in their Six Nations encounter at Twickenham on Saturday.

15-Freddie Steward, 14-Max Malins, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Henry Slade, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Harry Randall, 8-Sam Simmonds, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Courtney Lawes (captain), 5-Charlie Ewels, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16-Jamie Blamire, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Will Stuart, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Alex Dombrandt, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-George Ford, 23-Elliot Daly

