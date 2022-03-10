Left Menu

Rugby-Italy name team to play Scotland in Six Nations

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:43 IST
Italy coach Kieran Crowley has named the following team to play Scotland in their Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday. 15-Edoardo Padovani, 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Callum Braley, 8-Toa Halafihi, 7-Michele Lamaro,(C) 6-Giovanni Pettinelli, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-David Sisi, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Marco Zanon, 23-Ange Capuozzo

