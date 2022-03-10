Rugby-Italy name team to play Scotland in Six Nations

Italy coach Kieran Crowley has named the following team to play Scotland in their Six Nations clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday. 15-Edoardo Padovani, 14-Pierre Bruno, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Callum Braley, 8-Toa Halafihi, 7-Michele Lamaro,(C) 6-Giovanni Pettinelli, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-David Sisi, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Marco Zanon, 23-Ange Capuozzo

