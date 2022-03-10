Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland make five changes for Italy clash

Van der Merwe will miss the remainder of the Six Nations Championship after he was handed a three-week ban for his dismissal in Worcester's Premiership defeat at London Irish on Saturday. In the front row, George Turner has been brought into the starting team, while among the replacements Ben Vellacott is in line to make his debut.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:53 IST
Rugby-Scotland make five changes for Italy clash

Scotland’s Matt Fagerson and Hamish Watson have returned to beef up the back row against Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday amongst five changes made by coach Gregor Townsend to the team beaten by France a fortnight ago.

Fagerson returns from injury while Watson missed out on the 36-17 rout by the French at Murrayfield after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the test. Townsend on Thursday also restored Sam Johnson to the lineup following his start at centre in the victory over England in Scotland’s opening game of this year’s Six Nations. They have since lost to Wales as well as France.

A suspension handed to Duhan van der Merwe after he was sent off playing for Worcester Warriors means Kyle Steyn wins a first Six Nations start. The Glasgow Warriors winger scored four tries in last November’s test win over Tonga. Van der Merwe will miss the remainder of the Six Nations Championship after he was handed a three-week ban for his dismissal in Worcester's Premiership defeat at London Irish on Saturday.

In the front row, George Turner has been brought into the starting team, while among the replacements Ben Vellacott is in line to make his debut. The scrum-half has been capped for Scotland under-20s. The 22-year-old Rory Darge switches from openside flanker to the blindside after his impressive performance against France in his first start for Scotland.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Kyle Steyn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Rory Darge, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-George Turner, 1-Pierre Schoeman Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally 17-Allan Dell, 18-WP Nel, 19-Jamie Hodgson, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Ben Vellacott, 22-Adam Hastings, 23- Sione Tuipulotu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022