German Open: Saina Nehwal loses to Ratchanok Intanon in second round

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday lost in the second round of her women's singles clash in the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:54 IST
Shuttler Saina Nehwal (Photo/ Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday lost in the second round of her women's singles clash in the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle. Playing at court 1, Nehwal was defeated by 2013 World Champion Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand, in straight games 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 31 minutes.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu also lost in her second round against China's Zhang Yiman 21-14, 15-21, 21-14, in a match that lasted for 55 minutes. Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won against Lu Guang Zu of China in a hard-fought three-game encounter to enter the quarter-final of the German Open. Playing at court 2 Srikanth won 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 67 minutes.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be going up against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting while Prannoy HS will be facing Hong Kong's Lee Cheukyiu. (ANI)

