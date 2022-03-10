Left Menu

Krrish, Ravi enter finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.In the youth womens semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill 60kg, Ravina 63kg, Priyanka 66kg, Muskan 75kg recorded wins, while four including Tanisha Lamba 54kg, Prachi 57kg, Pranjal Yadav 70kg and Sneha 81kg, exited with bronze medals after defeats.Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:59 IST
Krrish, Ravi enter finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxers Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) progressed to the junior boys' finals with contrasting victories at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

While Krrish dominated Thailand’s Kangpi Bokhunthod, winning comfortably by unanimous decision, Saini worked hard for a close 3-2 win over Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Boranbek.

In the finals, Krrish and Ravi will take on Tajikistan's Anushervon Fazylov and Ilkhomjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan respectively.

Later tonight, seven more Indian junior boxers -- Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg) -- will be in action in the boys semi-finals.

India's junior boxers have secured 21 medals, 12 in girls and nine in boys categories, at the prestigious continental event. Among girls, 11 have progressed into the final.

In the youth women's semi-final matches, played late on Wednesday night, Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Muskan (75kg) recorded wins, while four including Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg), exited with bronze medals after defeats.

Seven women will fight for gold in the youth category. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022