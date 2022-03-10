Left Menu

Edgar Mascarenhas appointed as coach of Odisha hockey teams

Mascarenhas secured the FIH coaching certificate in 2019 and since then has coached Maharashtra senior mens team in 2017, 2019, and 2021 National Championships. He was also the goalkeeping coach for the Dabang Mumbai team in the now-defunct Hockey India League.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:21 IST
Edgar Mascarenhas appointed as coach of Odisha hockey teams

Former India international Edgar Mascarenhas has been appointed as coach of the Odisha hockey teams for the upcoming Hockey India National Championships.

Mascarenhas, a former India goalkeeper and an Air India player for two decades, is a FIH Level-2 certified coach. His impressive resume includes a gold medal with the Indian team at the 1995 SAF Games and a silver medallist at the Indira Gandhi Gold Cup. He also represented India at the 1996 Olympic Qualifiers. Mascarenhas secured the FIH coaching certificate in 2019 and since then has coached Maharashtra senior men's team in 2017, 2019, and 2021 National Championships. He was also the goalkeeping coach for the Dabang Mumbai team in the now-defunct Hockey India League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022