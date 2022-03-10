Left Menu

Pak vs Aus: ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch as 'below average', venue receives one demerit point

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday rated the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that was used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia as "below average".

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:21 IST
ICC Logo. Image Credit: ANI
International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday rated the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that was used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia as "below average". Due to this rating, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

"The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed," Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees stated in an official statement. "In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines, I rate this pitch as below average," he added.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw on Tuesday. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored unbeaten centuries as Pakistan scored 252 without losing any wicket on the fifth and final day. Both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test of the three-match series on Saturday at National Stadium, Karachi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

