Para shuttler Sukant Kadam leapfrogs to world no 2 spot in SL 4 category

This is an important year and I wish I continue performing at this high level, Kadam said in a release.The Indian kick started his Spanish Para Badminton International 2022 Grade I tournament on Thursday with an easy 21-13 21-11 win over Germanys Marcel Adam.He had previously defeated Adam in straight sets in the Spanish Para badminton International II last week to clinch the gold.In the rankings chart, Kadam is behind French Lucas Mazur, who is currently world no 1 in the SL 4 category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para shuttler Sukant Kadam has achieved world no 2 ranking in SL 4 category following his exploits in the international circuit in the last three months.

Kadam had claimed gold medals at Uganda Para International tournament, National Para Badminton Tournament and the recently-concluded Spanish Para badminton International II.

''I am really excited on becoming world no 2, I have trained really hard to reach here, but this is just the start of my journey. Right now, my focus is performing and giving my best in this tournament. This is an important year and I wish I continue performing at this high level,'' Kadam said in a release.

The Indian kick started his Spanish Para Badminton International 2022 Grade I tournament on Thursday with an easy 21-13 21-11 win over Germany's Marcel Adam.

He had previously defeated Adam in straight sets in the Spanish Para badminton International II last week to clinch the gold.

In the rankings chart, Kadam is behind French Lucas Mazur, who is currently world no 1 in the SL 4 category.

