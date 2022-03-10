Rugby-Breakdown battle to set the tone in Twickenham showdown

England lock Maro Itoje says slowing Ireland's ruck speed will be key to keeping the visitors in check during the must-win Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday, where victory will leave their destiny in their own hands. Ireland lead the way in quick ball at the breakdown in this season's championship with an average ruck speed of 2.89 seconds. Scotland are in second on 3.31 and England only fourth on 3.78.

The quicker teams release the ball from the ruck area, the easier it is to keep defenders under pressure, and it will be a flashpoint for both sides on Saturday. Ireland also have the best statistics in terms of slowing the opposition ball down.

"They move the ball pretty quickly from the base and play with a lot of momentum," Itoje told reporters on Thursday. "So it is around the tackle area, with your work you do as a team, that will determine the speed of the ball at the breakdown. That is the challenge for us." Itoje and Ireland's Josh van der Flier have both been involved in 104 rucks in this year's championship, 20 more than the next player, Will Rowlands from Wales.

"I always love playing Ireland, they are a talented team. I enjoy the challenge," Itoje said. "Year-on-year they have been improving and getting better. They are progressing really well. It is a massive game and a great opportunity for us to show our growth as a team."

England let the game slip against Scotland in the final 15 minutes, and almost allowed Wales to come back in their previous outing. Itoje admits how they finish matches is an area of concern. "As a team we want to sustain pressure throughout the game. We don't want to let teams back into it. That is part of the evolution of this team and what we need to do to move forward."

The winner at Twickenham will head into the final week still in contention for the title. England meet France in Paris in their final game on March 19, while Ireland host Scotland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)