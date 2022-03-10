Cricket-West Indies 271 for five, 40 runs behind England, in first innings

England had no success with the second new ball as West Indies got to lunch losing only one wicket, that of Jason Holder, in the first session on day three of the first test in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday. The hosts slowly inched towards erasing their first innings deficit, reaching 271 for five wickets, only 40 runs behind England as the match neared the halfway stage.

West Indies scored 69 runs in the session, losing allrounder Holder, caught-behind off Ben Stokes for 45 when the former captain could not get his bat out of the way in time. "It was a late call to leave it. Just unfortunate it hit the toe end of my bat," Holder said.

Nkrumah Bonner (68) and Joshua Da Silva (29) survived 14 overs against the new ball, mostly untroubled. Bonner came out of his shell occasionally, most notably hitting Mark Wood for six, albeit off a top edge but survival was his primary concern in an attritional battle.

England bowled generally tidily on a pitch offering the pace bowlers little assistance, but know they badly need a couple of quick wickets after the break to avoid the prospect of facing a significant first-innings deficit. "I thought we had a good session," said Holder. "The aim of the game here was just to wear England's bowlers down a little bit more. It's just a matter for us to stay patient and I think the runs will come.

"Still a very easy-paced wicket, a wicket you can adjust on if you get into a bad position. Not much spin, but so far still a good wicket."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)