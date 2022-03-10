Sports News Roundup: Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'

Tiger Woods, who inspired a generation of players with his otherworldly talent, charisma and staggering success, took his place among the game's greats on Wednesday as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. During a ceremony at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods delivered a speech about his career and those who helped him along the way after his 14-year-old daughter Sam introduced him for induction.

Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games

Ukrainian athletes and officials made an appeal for peace at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Thursday, unfurling a banner, observing a minute of silence and appealing for an end to the war triggered by Russia's invasion of their country. Led by national paralympic committee president Valerii Sushkevych, the entire 20-member delegation held up a "peace for all" message, accompanied by raised fists.

Paralympics-History beckons for veteran skier McKeever in final Paralympic race

Cross-country skier Brian McKeever entered the mainstream after featuring in a Super Bowl commercial last month and the Canadian can now become the joint most successful male winter Paralympian of all time. McKeever won a staggering 15th Paralympic gold medal at the Beijing Games on Wednesday, and the 42-year-old can tie German Gerd Schonfelder's record at the weekend in what will be his final race at the Games.

Flyers D Rasmus Ristolainen signs five-year, $25.5M deal

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen signed a five-year, $25.5 million contract on Thursday. Ristolainen, 27, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. His new deal represents a slight decrease from the $5.4 million he received per season after signing a six-year, $32.4 million contract prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

Soccer-Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner Abramovich

European champions Chelsea are now effectively under the control of the British government after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was placed under sanctions on Thursday. Abramovich, who had been under scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had announced he was selling the Premier League club last week.

NBA roundup: Suns clinch league's first playoff spot

Devin Booker returned from a four-game COVID-protocol absence and had a near triple-double, helping the Phoenix Suns clinch the NBA's first playoff spot with a 111-90 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Booker finished with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Phoenix also got 21 points from Mikal Bridges and 19 points and 10 rebounds from Deandre Ayton. JaVale McGee added 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players call for peace as Ukraine conflict rages

Russian Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka called for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that caused tennis officials to strip any mention of their home countries from the Indian Wells tennis tournament. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in the biggest assault on a European state since 1945. Russia calls the action a "special military operation".

Motor racing-Magnussen thought F1 was a closed chapter until Haas called

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen said he had given up hope of a Formula One comeback until Haas team boss Guenther Steiner offered him the seat of sacked Russian Nikita Mazepin. The 29-year-old told reporters he accepted immediately.

Baseball-MLB cancels more games after bargaining session ends with no deal

Major League Baseball cancelled more games on Wednesday and pushed back Opening Day until April 14 after talks on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with players stalled again. MLB locked out its players in December after failing to reach terms on a CBA and had already cancelled the first week of the regular season.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the player due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Serb had been automatically listed in the draw for the tournament but said he knew it was unlikely that he would be able to gain entry into the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)