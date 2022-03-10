Soccer-Mobile network Three asks Chelsea to suspend sponsorship - statement

Mobile network Three has asked Premier League club Chelsea to suspend their shirt sponsorship of the team after the UK government imposed sanctions on Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice," Three said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)