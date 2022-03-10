Soccer-Mobile network Three asks Chelsea to suspend sponsorship - statement
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Mobile network Three has asked Premier League club Chelsea to suspend their shirt sponsorship of the team after the UK government imposed sanctions on Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice," Three said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Russian
- Roman Abramovich
- Chelsea Football Club
- Chelsea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; cancels meeting with Lavrov
New Zealand condemns Russian actions in Ukraine
US and France attack actions of Russian mercenaries in Central African Republic
Russian Ambassador called in over Ukraine amid escalating actions