Left Menu

Rugby-Discipline key to beating France, says Wales lock Rowlands

Wales' last match was a narrow 23-19 defeat by England, in which they rallied after a poor first half and nearly staged a remarkable comeback. "We need to focus on putting our best foot forward and from the outset doing what we did in the second half against England, doing that in both halves against France -- starting well," Rowlands said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:37 IST
Rugby-Discipline key to beating France, says Wales lock Rowlands

Wales lock Will Rowlands believes the key to victory against Six Nations leader France in Cardiff on Friday will be to be disciplined and take the opportunities that arise. Wales, the defending champions, are fifth in the table on five points after three games with one win and two defeats, while France have won all three matches and lead the standings with 14 points.

"It's about being disciplined in your game management. When the opportunities are on to obviously try and be quite clinical and keep hold of the ball and put their team under pressure," Rowlands said. Wales' last match was a narrow 23-19 defeat by England, in which they rallied after a poor first half and nearly staged a remarkable comeback.

"We need to focus on putting our best foot forward and from the outset doing what we did in the second half against England, doing that in both halves against France -- starting well," Rowlands said. Contending with France's lethal attack and ability in the breakdown is likely to be the biggest challenge.

"Looking at France the thing we've taken from it is they don't play much in their own half, they tend to kick the ball up. When they do go forward all bets are off and anything happens really," Rowlands said. "Lots of offloading out of the contacts, lots strong forward runners coming at you around the breakdown, so you've really got to be on your toes and ready for anything."

Coach Wayne Pivac named Josh Navidi in the side despite the flanker only recently recovering from a dislocated shoulder that kept him out for five months, primarily for the 31-year-old's skill at clearing out the attacking ball. Seb Davies will also make his first appearances of the tournament as Pivac made four changes from the team that lost to England, extending his streak of not picking the same side consecutively in his 26 games in charge.

"I think that probably reflects that there's a good amount of competition in the squad, which from a planning point of view is a good thing," Rowlands added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022