Soccer-Mobile network Three asks Chelsea to suspend sponsorship - statement
Mobile network Three has asked Premier League Chelsea to suspend its shirt sponsorship of the team after the UK government imposed sanctions on the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich.
"In light of the government's recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice," Three said in a statement. Chelsea have been placed under a special licence by the UK government which restricts their activities although they will be able to continue playing games.
