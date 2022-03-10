Left Menu

German Open: Prannoy HS defeats Lee Cheukyiu, storms into quarter-finals

Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Thursday stormed into men's singles quarter-finals of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:04 IST
German Open: Prannoy HS defeats Lee Cheukyiu, storms into quarter-finals
India shuttler HS Prannoy (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Thursday stormed into men's singles quarter-finals of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle. Playing at court 3, Prannoy defeated Hong Kong's Lee Cheukyiu in straight games 21-19, 24-22, in a match that lasted for 50 minutes.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lost their respective women's singles clashes and bowed out of the tournament. On the other hand, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won against Lu Guang Zu of China in a hard-fought three-game encounter to enter the quarter-final of the German Open. Playing at court 2 Srikanth won 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 67 minutes.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be going up against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in his men's singles clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022