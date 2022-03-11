Baseball-MLB and players reach tentative agreement to end lockout
Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 02:02 IST
Major League Baseball and its locked-out players have reached a tentative agreement on a new labour deal, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
MLB locked out players last December and already cancelled the first two weeks of the 2022 season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.
