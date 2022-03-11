Left Menu

Baseball-Major League Baseball, players reach tentative deal to end lockout

The report also said, pending ratification, spring training camps will open on Sunday and a full 162-game season regular season is expected to begin on April 7. According to ESPN, the final vote from the executive sub-committee and 30 players representative was 26-12 in favour of the new collective bargaining agreement.

11-03-2022
Major League Baseball (MLB) and its locked-out players have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal to end the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history, a source confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

MLB locked out players last December and had already cancelled the first two weeks of the 2022 season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31. The deal is still subject to ratification by both parties, according to the source.

According to ESPN, the final vote from the executive sub-committee and 30 players representative was 26-12 in favour of the new collective bargaining agreement. Players celebrated on social media, with five-times All-Star Andrew McCutchen tweeting "Welp, where am I signing?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

