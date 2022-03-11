Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'

Tiger Woods, who inspired a generation of players with his otherworldly talent, charisma and staggering success, took his place among the game's greats on Wednesday as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. During a ceremony at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods delivered a speech about his career and those who helped him along the way after his 14-year-old daughter Sam introduced him for induction.

Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games

Ukrainian athletes and officials made an appeal for peace at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Thursday, unfurling a banner, observing a minute of silence and appealing for an end to the war triggered by Russia's invasion of their country. Led by national paralympic committee president Valerii Sushkevych, the entire 20-member delegation held up a "peace for all" message, accompanied by raised fists.

Tennis-Nadal says stronger penalties needed to curb player outbursts

Tennis players lashing out at umpires is hurting the sport and stiffer penalties need to be imposed to discourage it from happening, Rafa Nadal told reporters on Thursday. Nadal's comments came after Alexander Zverev received a one-year probation - but no immediate suspension - following an outburst in Acapulco last month where he smashed his racket against the umpire's chair and verbally abused him.

Baseball-Major League Baseball and players reach tentative agreement to end lockout

Major League Baseball and its locked-out players have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday, a source confirmed to Reuters. MLB locked out players last December and has already cancelled the first two weeks of the 2022 season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

Soccer-Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner Abramovich

European champions Chelsea are now effectively under the control of the British government after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was placed under sanctions on Thursday. Abramovich, who had been under scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had announced he was selling the Premier League club last week.

NBA roundup: Suns clinch league's first playoff spot

Devin Booker returned from a four-game COVID-protocol absence and had a near triple-double, helping the Phoenix Suns clinch the NBA's first playoff spot with a 111-90 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Booker finished with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Phoenix also got 21 points from Mikal Bridges and 19 points and 10 rebounds from Deandre Ayton. JaVale McGee added 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players call for peace as Ukraine conflict rages

Russian Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka called for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that caused tennis officials to strip any mention of their home countries from the Indian Wells tennis tournament. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in the biggest assault on a European state since 1945. Russia calls the action a "special military operation".

Athletics-World Athletics to impose further sanctions on Belarus

World Athletics will implement further sanctions against the member federation of Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ruling body's President Sebastian Coe said on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across global sport, and Belarus, a key staging area for the full-scale invasion, has also been punished.

Baseball-MLB cancels more games after bargaining session ends with no deal

Major League Baseball cancelled more games on Wednesday and pushed back Opening Day until April 14 after talks on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with players stalled again. MLB locked out its players in December after failing to reach terms on a CBA and had already cancelled the first week of the regular season.

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG president

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

