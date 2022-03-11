Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'

Tiger Woods, who inspired a generation of players with his otherworldly talent, charisma, and staggering success, took his place among the game's greats on Wednesday as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. During a ceremony at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods delivered a speech about his career and those who helped him along the way after his 14-year-old daughter Sam introduced him for induction.

Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games

Ukrainian athletes and officials made an appeal for peace at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Thursday, unfurling a banner, observing a minute of silence, and appealing for an end to the war triggered by Russia's invasion of their country. Led by national paralympic committee president Valerii Sushkevych, the entire 20-member delegation held up a "peace for all" message, accompanied by raised fists.

Tennis-Nadal says stronger penalties needed to curb player outbursts

Tennis players lashing out at umpires is hurting the sport and stiffer penalties need to be imposed to discourage it from happening, Rafa Nadal told reporters on Thursday. Nadal's comments came after Alexander Zverev received one-year probation - but no immediate suspension - following an outburst in Acapulco last month where he smashed his racket against the umpire's chair and verbally abused him.

Baseball-Play ball! MLB, players reach deal to end lockout

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its locked-out players reached an agreement on Thursday on a five-year labor deal that ends the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history. MLB locked out players last December and had already canceled the first two weeks of the 2022 season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

Tennis-Osaka blows Stephens away on windy day at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka battled windy conditions and an in-form Sloane Stephens to earn a 3-6 6-1 6-2 first-round victory at Indian Wells on Thursday. In a showdown of former U.S. Open champions, Osaka struggled in the first set amid the mighty gusts in her first match since January.

Soccer-Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner Abramovich

European champions Chelsea are now effectively under the control of the British government after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was placed under sanctions on Thursday. Abramovich, who had been under scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had announced he was selling the Premier League club last week.

Tennis-Djokovic marks Monte Carlo Masters as his next tournament

Novak Djokovic will kick off preparations for his French Open title defense next month at the ATP Masters event on clay at Monte Carlo, the Serb said on his website. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furor after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Report: Raiders plan to cut LB Cory Littleton

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release linebacker Cory Littleton in a cost-cutting move, ESPN reported Thursday. Per the report, the team will save $11.75 million by designating Littleton as a post-June 1 release. Entering the day, Las Vegas was a projected $17.8 million under the salary cap.

NBA roundup: Suns clinch league's first playoff spot

Devin Booker returned from a four-game COVID-protocol absence and had a near triple-double, helping the Phoenix Suns clinch the NBA's first playoff spot with a 111-90 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Booker finished with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Phoenix also got 21 points from Mikal Bridges and 19 points and 10 rebounds from Deandre Ayton. JaVale McGee added 11 points and a season-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG president

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

