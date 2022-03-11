Left Menu

Indian Wells: Osaka overcomes Stephens; Kostyuk, Sasnovich advance into second round

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka defeated 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens in one of the most-anticipated clashes on Friday here at the Indian Wells.

11-03-2022
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka defeated 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens in one of the most-anticipated clashes on Friday here at the Indian Wells. Osaka made a winning comeback to the tournament, beating Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a first-round clash of former major champions. This was Osaka's first match since the Australian Open. She overcame both Stephens and gusty conditions, winning the match in 1 hour, 53-minute.

The former U.S. Open champion, Stephens lost for the first time in three meetings to Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam champion, Osaka advances to the second round and will be meeting World No. 21 seed Veronika Kudermetova.

In another women's singles match, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk defeated Maryna Zanevska 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 7-5 to advance into the second round at Indian Wells. The Ukrainian will face No.20 seed Elise Mertens. This will be their first career meeting.

Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich advanced into the second round after her opponent Camila Osorio of Colombia retired from the match while trailing 6-4, 5-0. The 20-year-old Colombian was suffering from a left thigh injury since her last game in the Monterrey final. World No.59 Sasnovich will next face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the second round. (ANI)

