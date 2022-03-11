Left Menu

Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:56 IST
Chelsea logo Image Credit: ANI
Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can approach the British government and make a proposal, the government said on Friday after it sanctioned current owner Roman Abramovich.

"As the license conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed. However, if a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place," Britain's technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News.

