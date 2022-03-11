Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'

Tiger Woods, who inspired a generation of players with his otherworldly talent, charisma and staggering success, took his place among the game's greats on Wednesday as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. During a ceremony at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods delivered a speech about his career and those who helped him along the way after his 14-year-old daughter Sam introduced him for induction.

Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister

Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can approach the British government and make a proposal, the government said on Friday after it sanctioned current owner Roman Abramovich. "As the license conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed. However, if a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place," Britain's technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News.

Baseball-Play ball! MLB, players reach deal to end lockout

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its locked-out players reached an agreement on Thursday on a five-year labor deal that ends the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history. MLB locked out players last December and had already canceled the first two weeks of the 2022 season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

Tennis-Osaka blows Stephens away on windy day at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka battled windy conditions and an in-form Sloane Stephens to earn a 3-6 6-1 6-2 first-round victory at Indian Wells on Thursday. In a showdown of former U.S. Open champions, Osaka struggled in the first set amid the mighty gusts in her first match since January.

Tennis-Djokovic marks Monte Carlo Masters as his next tournament

Novak Djokovic will kick off preparations for his French Open title defense next month at the ATP Masters event on clay at Monte Carlo, the Serb said on his website. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furor after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Report: Raiders plan to cut LB Cory Littleton

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release linebacker Cory Littleton in a cost-cutting move, ESPN reported Thursday. Per the report, the team will save $11.75 million by designating Littleton as a post-June 1 release. Entering the day, Las Vegas was a projected $17.8 million under the salary cap.

Report: Former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez dead at 44

Former major league pitcher Odalis Perez died Thursday following an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple media reports. He was 44. Perez's attorney Walin Batista told ESPN the left-hander apparently fell from a ladder while he was alone at home. His brother found Perez after arriving at the house.

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG president

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

Tennis-'I've come of age': Smitten Kyrgios turns up heat at Indian Wells

A smiling, smitten Nick Kyrgios said he has never felt better following his first-round win at Indian Wells - and made it clear girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is a big reason why he feels he has come of age. The Australian, who gave a hilarious cooking demonstration at a Citibank-sponsored tennis dinner prior to the tournament, turned up the heat again on Thursday, overwhelming young Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-0 in a little over an hour.

Soccer-U.S. team, fans get safety assurance for Mexico game after league brawl

The U.S. Soccer Federation has received assurances from Mexican Football Federation officials that players and fans will be safe during a World Cup qualifier between the teams in Mexico City this month after violent clashes marred a Mexican league game. A brawl between supporters at a stadium in the central city of Queretaro during the Queretaro-Atlas encounter last Saturday sent 26 people, most of them men, to hospital with three people in critical condition.

