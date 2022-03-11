Left Menu

Motor racing-Unwell Ricciardo still absent from F1 testing

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo was absent from the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday after missing the previous day because of sickness. Testing ends on Saturday with the season starting in Bahrain the following weekend.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:38 IST
McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo was absent from the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday after missing the previous day because of sickness. The team said the Australian had begun feeling unwell on the morning of the opening day at Sakhir.

"While showing signs of improvement, the team will continue to assess him before he resumes driving duties," a spokesperson said. "Daniel has had several precautionary COVID-19 tests during this time, which have been negative throughout."

British teammate Lando Norris drove on Thursday, but was hampered by brake problems that prevented any long runs, and was again in the car on Friday. Testing ends on Saturday with the season starting in Bahrain the following weekend.

