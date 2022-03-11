I-League: Churchill Brothers, TRAU hope for change in fortunes

Left Menu

Two of last season's top three, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers, have made a disappointing start to the 2021-22 I-League campaign. They will be hoping to get some more points on the board as they face each other here at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Kalyani (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:18 IST
Churchill Brothers team during a practice session (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Two of last season's top three, TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers, have made a disappointing start to the 2021-22 I-League campaign. They will be hoping to get some more points on the board as they face each other here at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. Churchill Brothers lost the opening game of the season against defending champions Gokulam Kerala but performed well in the following 2-2 draw with RoundGlass Punjab. However, that was short-lived as they suffered another defeat against Sudeva Delhi in their last match of the I-League.

"It has not been the best of starts for us and we know we need to show improvements in the next game. The players are working hard to end this bad run and with a few changes, I believe we can do so, " said assistant coach Mateus Costa. Captain Richard Costa asserted that the players were ready to step up from the disappointment of the previous games and eager to put things right. "We know things haven't gone our way in these opening games but the team's spirit is still intact and we are working hard to win the next game," he said.

TRAU were the surprise title challengers last time out but they have found life difficult this time around. They have managed to score just one goal in their opening three games and picked up a solitary point against Indian Arrows in the opening game. "We need to improve in all parts of the field and that is not going to be easy against a strong team like Churchill Brothers," said head coach L. Nandakumar Singh.

"The players are disappointed with the start we have made and we are talking to each other to work out how we can do better," said defender Y. Naresh Singh. On a positive note for TRAU FC fans though, the Imphal-based side has strengthened their squad over the January transfer window with the addition of Brazilians Douglas Santana and Fernando Gomes along with the returning midfielder Gerard Williams. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

