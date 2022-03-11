I-League: Fresh Indian Arrows look to take down high-flying Mohammedan SC

Gameweek 4 of the I-League 2021-22 will be wrapped up with a clash between the league leaders, Mohammedan Sporting, and the young guns of Indian Arrows. The Black and White Brigade is arriving in the match after securing a hat-trick of wins in as many games. As for the Indian Arrows, they will be high on confidence as well having earned 4 points in their opening two games. Naihati Stadium will host the match on Saturday.

Speaking about the next match, Mohammedan Sporting head coach Andrey Chernyshov is looking confident for the new challenge against Indian Arrows. "We got results in the three matches. However, we have to focus on the next game. Indian Arrows are a good team with quality young players. They play a good brand of football," said Andrey Chernyshov as per an AIFF release.

Central Midfielder Milan Singh accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference. He said, "We are happy with our recent results. However, we have to win games to stay at the top. Indian Arrows are in good form. It will be a tough game for sure. However, we are confident to get all three points." "Indian Arrows players always enjoy the matches. That's why they have got results. We have our plans. We are fully prepared for the game and looking forward," the coach concluded.

On the other hand, Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said, "We had a 6 or 7 days break ahead of the game. The boys are looking fresh and mentally strong for the next match. We have two clean sheets in two games. These points will motivate us to get more points in the coming games." Young Defender Halen Nongtdu mentioned, "We got two clean sheets in two games. Clean sheets always give you confidence. The boys are working hard. It will be a good game. We will go all out." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)