UK's Candy still interested in a bid for Chelsea - spokesperson
British property developer Nick Candy remains interested in making a bid for Chelsea Football Club whose owner, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, has been hit by an asset freeze by the British government, a spokesperson for Candy said on Friday.
"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," the spokesperson said.
"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."
