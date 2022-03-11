Left Menu

UK's Candy still interested in a bid for Chelsea - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:08 IST
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
British property developer Nick Candy remains interested in making a bid for Chelsea Football Club whose owner, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, has been hit by an asset freeze by the British government, a spokesperson for Candy said on Friday.

"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," the spokesperson said.

"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."

