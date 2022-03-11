Left Menu

Batters need to put their heads down, bat: Shabnim Ismail after win over Pak

South Africa all-rounder Shabnim Ismail that the batters in her team need to put their heads down while batting.

South Africa all-rounder Shabnim Ismail that the batters in her team need to put their heads down while batting. Omaima Sohail's 65 runs went in vain as South Africa defeated Pakistan by six runs in the last over thriller of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here at the Bay Oval on Friday.

"As a strike bowler, I like to come out at the death. I was always confident (of taking that catch in the final over). I love catches, that was 100 per cent mine. I don't take a lot of catches during warm-ups but I always back myself. I think the batters need to put their heads down and bat. But as long as we're winning, it's alright," said Shabnim Ismail in a post-match presentation. Chasing 224, Pakistan lost its opening wicket after the sixth over as Lizelle Lee took an amazing catch to send Sidra Ameen (12) back to the pavilion. Omaima Sohail scored 65 but Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 25 overs, the score read 95/3. Omaima Sohail and Nida Dar and then Dar and Diana Baig raised hopes. But the required run-rate kept on increasing.

Sohail and Nida Dar scored 65 and 55 respectively and they kept Pakistan in the game. But after Sohail's dismissal Pakistan kept on losing wickets and they were reduced to 213/8. Nida Dar (55) and Diana Baig (13) stitched together a stand runs for the team, but Shabnim Ismail's brilliance in the last over helped South Africa win the thrilling match by six runs. (ANI)

