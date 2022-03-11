Britain to work with Chelsea FC on changes to its licence - PM's spokesman

Britain will consider changes to Chelsea Football Club's licence, granted to allow the team to keep playing following sanctions on its owner Roman Abramovich, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"We're in constant contact with the club and the Premier League over any issues that have been raised through the sanctions and the licence that the Treasury have issued them," the spokesman told reporters.

"It's now up to the club to apply for any amended licence. I believe Chelsea have said that they will do that, and we'll obviously work with the club and... the league to consider any operationally necessary changes."

