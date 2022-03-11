Left Menu

Britain to work with Chelsea FC on changes to its licence - PM's spokesman

Britain will consider changes to Chelsea Football Club's licence, granted to allow the team to keep playing following sanctions on its owner Roman Abramovich, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. "We're in constant contact with the club and the Premier League over any issues that have been raised through the sanctions and the licence that the Treasury have issued them," the spokesman told reporters. "It's now up to the club to apply for any amended licence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:30 IST
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will consider changes to Chelsea Football Club's licence, granted to allow the team to keep playing following sanctions on its owner Roman Abramovich, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"We're in constant contact with the club and the Premier League over any issues that have been raised through the sanctions and the licence that the Treasury have issued them," the spokesman told reporters.

"It's now up to the club to apply for any amended licence. I believe Chelsea have said that they will do that, and we'll obviously work with the club and... the league to consider any operationally necessary changes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

