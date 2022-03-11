Toor, Sreeshankar and Dutee to compete in World Athletics Indoor C'ships later this month

Left Menu

India will field shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, long jumper M Sreeshankar and sprinter Dutee Chand in the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from March 18 to 20. Dutee Chand has been invited by World Athletics to participate in the 60m event, he said.All the three Indian athletes will be seen in action on March 18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:58 IST
India will field shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, long jumper M Sreeshankar and sprinter Dutee Chand in the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia from March 18 to 20. Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla said Toor and Sreeshankar got entries on the basis of their rankings, while Dutee was extended an invitation by World Athletics to run in the women's 60m event. ''Sreeshankar is ranked 14th and Tajinderpal Singh Toor 18th on the Road to Belgrade 2022 lists,'' said Sumariwalla, who is also the jury member of the championships.

“We have seen them both show good early season form in the National Open Jumps and National Open Throws Competitions respectively and are looking forward to them giving off their best in the World Indoor Championships. Dutee Chand has been invited by World Athletics to participate in the 60m event,” he said.

All the three Indian athletes will be seen in action on March 18. Dutee will be the first one in action in 60m heats. Later that day, Sreeshankar will be among the competitors in the long jump final.

Toor will be in action in the shot put final late on March 19 evening. There will be 12 events each for men and women in the three-day championships. The Indian athletes will leave for Belgrade on March 15.

