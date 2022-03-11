Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies lead England by 64 runs after first innings

The hosts added only two runs to their overnight score before losing their final wicket when Jayden Seales was out lbw for a duck to spinner Jack Leach on the third ball of day four on the island of Antigua. Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for West Indies with a marathon 123, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) was the only other player to reach a half century.

West Indies were all out for 375, leading England by 64 runs after the first innings of the first test in North Sound on Friday. The hosts added only two runs to their overnight score before losing their final wicket when Jayden Seales was out lbw for a duck to spinner Jack Leach on the third ball of day four on the island of Antigua.

Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for West Indies with a marathon 123, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) was the only other player to reach a half century. The England bowlers shared the spoils, with Ben Stokes, Craig Overton and Leach each getting two wickets.

Just under two days remain in a test that to date has provided bowlers with little help on a slow flat pitch.

