I-League: Sudeva Delhi, Rajasthan United fight it out in gritty draw

Rajasthan United FC and Sudeva Delhi FC shared the spoils in the opening game of the fourth round of fixtures at the Naihati Stadium in the I-League. Both teams tried to break their opponents down but weren't able to as a solid defensive performance gave both sides a point.

Prior to this game, Sudeva Delhi FC got their first win in the previous matchday against Churchill Brothers FC, after two losses in the previous game. Their goalkeeper, Sachin Jha, had a great game and was looking for his second clean sheet of the season. On the other hand, Rajasthan United FC had been in topsy-turvy form this season as they lost their first match to RoundGlass Punjab FC and won the other match against Aizawl FC. With a clean sheet in the previous game, they also looked at this game as a potential launchpad for the season.

The game kicked off with Sudeva trying to put the pressure on Rajasthan United from the first minute by pressing the opponents high up the pitch. However, the first attempt of the game came from Rajasthan United in the seventh minute as Omar Ramos tried a long-range shot but wasn't able to keep it on target. The first big chance of the game came for Sudeva Delhi in the 10th minute with William Pauliankhum bearing down on goal, one on one against Bhaskar Roy but the shot was weak, and the goalkeeper collected the ball easily.

It was end-to-end stuff in the opening exchanges as RUFC turned up the ante and in the fifteenth minute, a fumble from Sudeva's defense gave a clear chance to Pedro Manzi. Manzi had a clear chance on goal but Sachin Jha came up with a wonderful save to keep the scores level. Following that, it was a dry spell in the game for large parts, with no real opportunities being created and both sides trying to win the midfield battle. Ramos put the ball through to Aman Thapa in the final few minutes of the half but he failed to hit the target. The first half ended with both sides unable to complete their moves with a 0-0 score.

The second half began with Rajasthan United substituting Ningthoujam Pritam Singh in for Flan Ansel Gomes in search of a winner. Rajasthan started the half pretty well by keeping possession of the ball for large parts. Aman and Anil Chawan were trying to create chances from the right-hand side and the ball movement in the middle of the park was better from Rajasthan. Both sides were still level with no big chances being created for either side. Sudeva Delhi tried something different with two substitutions in the fifty-seventh minute. Chesterpoul Lyngdoh came in for Akbar Khan who was booked in the first half and Sreyas V G replaced Shaiborlang Kharpan.

Even with the changes, both the teams were lacking a cutting edge in the final third as the game headed into stoppage time. Chesterpoul tried to trouble the goal in the last few minutes but to no avail. The game finished 0-0 with both sides sharing the spoils. Sudeva Delhi's Souvik Das was adjudged HERO of the match for his valiant effort in midfield. (ANI)

