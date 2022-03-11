Left Menu

Finch joins KKR as replacement for Hales

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:23 IST
Finch joins KKR as replacement for Hales
Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in aggressive Australian batter Aaron Finch as a replacement for England's Alex Hales for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

''Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament,'' IPL stated in a media release.

Finch, who led Australia to an ICC T20 World Cup win, has so far played 88 T20Is scoring 2,686 runs with the help of two hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

''Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 crore'', it added.

The Australian white-ball captain, who last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition, was not picked by any team in the IPL mega auction last month. KKR will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL lung opener on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

