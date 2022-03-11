Left Menu

Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem's Russian owner will sell shares, quit board

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:44 IST
Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem's Russian owner will sell shares, quit board
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Russian man who owns a controlling stake in Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem will sell his shares and quit the club's corporate board, he said on Friday.

"It does me much pain to leave Vitesse in this way, but in the current situation I am taking this difficult decision in the interest of the club, employees, supporters, sponsors and other stakeholders," Valeriy Oyf said in a statement on the club's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022