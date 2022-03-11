Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem's Russian owner will sell shares, quit board

The Russian man who owns a controlling stake in Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem will sell his shares and quit the club's corporate board, he said on Friday.

"It does me much pain to leave Vitesse in this way, but in the current situation I am taking this difficult decision in the interest of the club, employees, supporters, sponsors and other stakeholders," Valeriy Oyf said in a statement on the club's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)