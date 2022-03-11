Sports News Roundup: Unwell Ricciardo still absent from F1 testing; Play ball! MLB, players reach deal to end lockout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Potential buyers for Chelsea told to approach UK government

Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can make a proposal to the government, Britain said on Friday, after ministers sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the Premier League side. The British government, which has been under pressure to ramp up sanctions on Russian oligarchs after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month, imposed a travel ban and froze Abramovich's assets on Thursday.

Motor racing-Unwell Ricciardo still absent from F1 testing

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo was absent from the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday after missing the previous day because of sickness. The team said the Australian had begun feeling unwell on the morning of the opening day at Sakhir.

Baseball-Play ball! MLB, players reach deal to end lockout

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its locked-out players reached an agreement on Thursday on a five-year labor deal that ends the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history. MLB locked out players last December and had already canceled the first two weeks of the 2022 season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

Tennis-Osaka blows Stephens away on windy day at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka battled windy conditions and an in-form Sloane Stephens to earn a 3-6 6-1 6-2 first round victory at Indian Wells on Thursday. In a showdown of former U.S. Open champions, Osaka struggled in the first set amid the mighty gusts in her first match since January.

Tennis-Djokovic marks Monte Carlo Masters as his next tournament

Novak Djokovic will kick off preparations for his French Open title defence next month at the ATP Masters event on clay at Monte Carlo, the Serb said on his website. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furore after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

NHL roundup: Johnny Gaudreau's hat trick leads Flames past Lightning

Johnny Gaudreau produced his first hat trick in three years and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves as the Calgary Flames added another impressive victory to their collection, defeating the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Thursday. Mikael Backlund added a goal and Rasmus Andersson had two assists as the Flames improved to 15-2-1 since Jan. 29.

INTERVIEW-Paralympics-'War is a great motivation,' says Ukraine paralympic chief

Valerii Sushkevych knows all too well the emotional toll the war in Ukraine has taken on his athletes, but the president of the country's paralympic committee says it has also helped them at the Beijing Games to win their biggest haul of gold medals ever. Ukraine's paralympic team barely made it to the Chinese capital due to logistical challenges caused by the war, which began with Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against PSG president

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Paris St Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo following Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. Spanish media reported that Al Khelaifi entered the match referee's dressing room shouting after the match, an incident recorded by a Real Madrid employee with a mobile phone.

Canadian law to prohibit unvaccinated visiting players in Toronto

Canadian law prohibits unvaccinated players on visiting teams from playing the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Sportsnet reported Tuesday that MLB players who haven't received COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on a restricted list when their teams are in Toronto. Players on the restricted list are not paid or credited for service time.

Soccer-U.S. team, fans get safety assurance for Mexico game after league brawl

The U.S. Soccer Federation has received assurances from Mexican Football Federation officials that players and fans will be safe during a World Cup qualifier between the teams in Mexico City this month after violent clashes marred a Mexican league game. A brawl between supporters at a stadium in the central city of Queretaro during the Queretaro-Atlas encounter last Saturday sent 26 people, most of them men, to hospital with three people in critical condition.

