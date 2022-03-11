German Open: Lakshya Sen defeats Prannoy HS to enter semis; Kidambi Srikanth loses to Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle. Playing at court 3, Sen defeated his compatriot Prannoy HS in straight games 21-15, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes and entered the semis.

Apart from him, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got defeated by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in his men's singles quarter-finals and bowed out of the tournament. Sriikanth lost against Viktor in the straight games 21-10, 23-21, in a match that lasted for 35 minutes, here at court 2.

Earlier, Sen had defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia in the Round of 16 match and stormed into the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Srikanth won against China's Lu Guangzu. (ANI)

