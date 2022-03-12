Left Menu

Rugby-France repel Welsh fire to win 13-9 in Cardiff

France stay on course for their first Six Nations title, and Grand Slam, since 2010 with a remaining fixture to come against England in Paris on March 19.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 12-03-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 03:24 IST
France were not at their flamboyant best but a try from flanker Anthony Jelonch helped the Six Nations leaders to a 13-9 victory over a Wales side full of fight at the Principality Stadium on Friday, a seventh win in a row for Fabien Galthie's team. France stay on course for their first Six Nations title, and Grand Slam, since 2010 with a remaining fixture to come against England in Paris on March 19. Their other points were from the boot of fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Wales were impressive in containing the visitors' attacking instincts and captain Dan Biggar was exceptional with the boot as he won territory and kicked three penalties to keep them in the contest to the last minute. Unbeaten France have 18 points from four games in the championship, ahead of second-placed Ireland (11 points) and England (10) in third. Those two sides meet at Twickenham on Saturday to keep their title hopes alive.

