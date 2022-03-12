Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Potential buyers for Chelsea told to approach UK government

Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can make a proposal to the government, Britain said on Friday, after ministers sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the Premier League side. The British government, which has been under pressure to ramp up sanctions on Russian oligarchs after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month, imposed a travel ban and froze Abramovich's assets on Thursday.

Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win

Andy Murray overcame a slow start and a third set service break to beat Taro Daniel 1-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Friday to notch his 700th career win. With the victory, the Briton became the 18th player of the Open era to achieve the feat on the ATP Tour.

Tennis-Djokovic marks Monte Carlo Masters as his next tournament

Novak Djokovic will kick off preparations for his French Open title defence next month at the ATP Masters event on clay at Monte Carlo, the Serb said on his website. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furore after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Golf-Rain at The Players Championship forces likely Monday finish

The PGA Tour's flagship event will not finish as scheduled on Sunday given another day of rain that waterlogged the course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Friday and left organisers of The Players Championship targeting a Monday evening finish. Play at TPC Sawgrass was suspended for the day on Friday and will not resume any earlier than 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) Saturday with 47 golfers still left to complete their first round.

NHL roundup: Johnny Gaudreau's hat trick leads Flames past Lightning

Johnny Gaudreau produced his first hat trick in three years and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves as the Calgary Flames added another impressive victory to their collection, defeating the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Thursday. Mikael Backlund added a goal and Rasmus Andersson had two assists as the Flames improved to 15-2-1 since Jan. 29.

A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office

A Texas grand jury on Friday declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Houston prosecutor said in a statement. “After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

INTERVIEW-Paralympics-'War is a great motivation,' says Ukraine paralympic chief

Valerii Sushkevych knows all too well the emotional toll the war in Ukraine has taken on his athletes, but the president of the country's paralympic committee says it has also helped them at the Beijing Games to win their biggest haul of gold medals ever. Ukraine's paralympic team barely made it to the Chinese capital due to logistical challenges caused by the war, which began with Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

Canadian law to prohibit unvaccinated visiting players in Toronto

Canadian law prohibits unvaccinated players on visiting teams from playing the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Sportsnet reported Tuesday that MLB players who haven't received COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on a restricted list when their teams are in Toronto. Players on the restricted list are not paid or credited for service time.

Paralympics-Adaptive tools and techniques powering the 2022 Winter Games

Open to athletes with disabilities in their vision, limbs and body, including muscle, control and coordination issues, the Winter Paralympic Games have grown over the years to include more sports and disability types. More sports means more kinds of equipment built from scratch to suit athletes' abilities.

Baseball-MLB Spring Training games to begin March 17 after deal reached

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Spring Training games will begin on March 17 under a revised schedule, the league said on Friday, a day after it reached an agreement on a five-year labour deal with its previously locked-out players. The deal ended the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history after MLB locked out players in December and cancelled the first two weeks of the season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

