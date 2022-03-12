Left Menu

Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 12-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 09:36 IST
Mithali Raj Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark.

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 losses and one no result. Clark had captained her side in 23 matches.

The India skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in a crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event here.

Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.

