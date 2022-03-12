Formula 1: McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo tests COVID-19 positive

Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for COVID-19, but is set to complete his isolation in time for Formula 1's 2022 season-opening race in Bahrain. The McLaren driver felt unwell on Wednesday, the day before running at the Bahrain International Circuit began, and initially returned negative tests.

However on Friday, after day two of the test was completed, McLaren revealed the Australian has now returned a positive PCR test. The team say he is continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.

They added: "Under these regulations, Daniel will be released in time for next weekend's Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery." Ricciardo said on social media: "Better this week than next... Unfortunate to miss the test, but I'm starting to feel better. I'll stay isolated and just focus on next weekend. Big thanks to Lando & McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando). Appreciate the well wishes from everyone as well."

Norris will drive all day on Saturday - the final day of the test - having fulfilled driving duties on the opening two days, where McLaren struggled with brake issues and managed just over 100 laps in total. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)