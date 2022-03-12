Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Jackets catch Wild in final minute, win in shootout

Zach Werenski scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots, plus two of three in the shootout, as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild. Yegor Chinakhov scored the night's first goal and the only one in the shootout as the Blue Jackets rebounded from Thursday's disheartening 6-0 loss to the host New York Islanders. They were 0-2-2 in their previous four games.

Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win

Andy Murray overcame a slow start and a third set service break to beat Taro Daniel 1-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Friday and notch his 700th career win. With the victory, the Briton became the 18th player of the Open era to achieve the feat on the ATP Tour.

Golf-Rain at The Players Championship forces likely Monday finish

The PGA Tour's flagship event will not finish as scheduled on Sunday given another day of rain that waterlogged the course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Friday and left organisers of The Players Championship targeting a Monday evening finish. Play at TPC Sawgrass was suspended for the day on Friday and will not resume any earlier than 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) Saturday with 47 golfers still left to complete their first round.

Paralympics-Scale of situation led to ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes, says IPC chief

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons said on Saturday that he doesn't want politics to drive sport but the scale of the war in Ukraine forced the body to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Beijing Winter Games. Athletes from the two countries were barred from competing in the Chinese capital on the eve of the Paralympics over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus has been a key staging area.

Golf-Ko COVID-positive, withdraws from Saudi Ladies International

Defending champion Lydia Ko has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from next week's Saudi Ladies International, tournament organisers said on Saturday. New Zealand's Ko is in isolation after testing positive following the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore last week, where she finished tied for 23rd.

A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office

A Texas grand jury on Friday declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Houston prosecutor said in a statement. "After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Paralympics-Adaptive tools and techniques powering the 2022 Winter Games

Open to athletes with disabilities in their vision, limbs and body, including muscle, control and coordination issues, the Winter Paralympic Games have grown over the years to include more sports and disability types. More sports means more kinds of equipment built from scratch to suit athletes' abilities.

Tennis-Raducanu and Halep rise, Pliskova and Muguruza fall at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek all came out on the winning side of three set matches while former world number ones Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza were upset in second round action at Indian Wells on Friday. Raducanu's 6-1 3-6 6-1 victory is the Briton's first at the WTA 1000 event as she looks to get her season on track after falling in the second round at the Australian Open and retiring from Guadalajara with an injury.

Baseball-MLB Spring Training games to begin March 17 after deal reached

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Spring Training games will begin on March 17 under a revised schedule, the league said on Friday, a day after it reached an agreement on a five-year labour deal with its previously locked-out players. The deal ended the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history after MLB locked out players in December and cancelled the first two weeks of the season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is not one to call attention to himself, but his players made sure he basked in the limelight for at least a few minutes after he became the NBA's all-time leader in regular-season coaching wins Friday night. The Spurs players kept Popovich on the court to soak in the applause from the home fans after his team rallied for a 104-102 win over the Utah Jazz. He looked uncomfortable amid the attention but finally cracked a smile.

