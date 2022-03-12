Indian blind cricket team to play Tri-series with Pakistan, Bangladesh in Sharjah
A total of seven matches, including the finals will be played and the Indian team will consist of 17 blind cricketers.
The Indian blind cricket team will feature in a triangular T20 series involving arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah from March 13 to 19.
According to a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI), the matches will be held at the Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah and the Indian players performances will be closely monitored and assessed. ''A total of seven matches, including the finals will be played and the Indian team will consist of 17 blind cricketers. ''CABI is working proactively to nurture and fortify the talented blind cricketers who can healthily challenge themselves, to reach their fullest potential, in an extensive platform,'' CABI president Dr Mahantesh G K said.
